New report recommends systemic changes to support workers with intellectual disabilities

A recent report on employment for people with intellectual disabilities shows that the lack of work opportunities is due to systemic barriers not individual limitations. KALW’s Rachel Longan has more.

For over a decade, it’s been California law that people with intellectual disabilities should have access to “regular jobs with regular pay.” Despite that, unemployment for this community has averaged around 85 percent.

The California Policy Center for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities released a new statewide report last month that looks at the reasons why employment is so low.

The nonprofit conducted roundtable discussions and interviews with employers, job coaches, people with intellectual disabilities and their families. It found that systemic changes must happen to give this community access to meaningful employment.

Individuals fear losing benefits and experience difficulties with transportation. Employers are uncertain about providing reasonable accommodations and collaborating with coaches on the job.

The report states that people with intellectual disabilities are capable of holding jobs and want to work. It outlines a series of recommendations to improve systems for supporting these workers.

