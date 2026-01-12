Lurie announces legislation allowing courts to mandate involuntary medication

Currently, courts can order someone to participate in assisted outpatient treatment. But they cannot authorize the administration of medications needed to stabilize that individual.

The proposed legislation would enable courts to authorize the administration of such drugs when the patient lacks the capacity to consent. Mayor Lurie emphasized the need to bridge this gap.

[Lurie 4:04-4:17]: At the center of this effort is a simple reality. Stability is the gateway to recovery for many people with severe mental illness. Medication is what allows treatment to work at all.

District 19 Assemblymember Catherine Stefani authored the legislation:

[STEFANI (08:02 - 08:18)]

This bill allows us to intervene earlier, before situations escalate into emergencies, and it does all of this with strong due process protections, court oversight, and ongoing review.

State Senator Scott Wiener, San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Raphael Mandelmann, and Supervisor Matt Haney were also present to show their support.

The legislation will be introduced in the State Assembly later this week. It then goes to committee for review and mark-up in March the full Assembly is expected to vote on it in the summertime.