California’s Redistricting Plan / SF’s Neighborhood Zoning Debate / Crafting Stories That Resonate

California is firing back at Texas with a redistricting proposal of its own. We’ll talk with CalMatters’ Alexei Koseff about the details of Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan, why it’s generating so much attention, and whether it could lead to more Democratic seats in Congress.

Then, we turn to San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s “Family Zoning” proposal. Supporters say it could open the door to more affordable housing, while critics warn it might change the character of long-established neighborhoods. We’ll dig into the plan with Laura Foote, Founder and Executive Director of YIMBY Action, and Lori Brooke, co-founder of Neighborhoods United SF.

And master storyteller John Aubert joins us to share how he creates stories that truly resonate.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Kendra Klang, Chris Nooney, Anne Harper