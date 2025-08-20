Bay Football Club forms new all-girls youth soccer league
The professional women's soccer team, Bay Football Club, is launching a new, all-girls youth soccer league.
Bay FC formally announced the new league today (Wednesday) in an event featuring players Rachel Hill and Leah Freeman.
In a statement, Bay FC said the league aims to expand opportunities for young girls to play soccer. It is expected to begin play in 2026.
Bay FC joined the National Women’s Soccer League last year. It plays most of its home games in San Jose. But the club will play Friday night against the Washington Spirit at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. Team officials expect the match to draw a league record of more than 40,000 fans.