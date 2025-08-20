© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Football Club forms new all-girls youth soccer league

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 20, 2025 at 2:32 PM PDT
The professional women's soccer team, Bay Football Club, is launching a new, all-girls youth soccer league.

Bay FC formally announced the new league today (Wednesday) in an event featuring players Rachel Hill and Leah Freeman. 

In a statement, Bay FC said the league aims to expand opportunities for young girls to play soccer. It is expected to begin play in 2026.

Bay FC joined the National Women’s Soccer League last year. It plays most of its home games in San Jose. But the club will play Friday night against the Washington Spirit at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. Team officials expect the match to draw a league record of more than 40,000 fans.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
