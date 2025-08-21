Earthquake Brace + Bolt seismic retrofit program registration open now

The Earthquake Brace + Bolt program helps homeowners in certain zip codes pay for seismic retrofits to reduce damage from earthquakes.

More than 20 million dollars in grant funding from the California Residential Mitigation Program will be used to offset costs. Eligible homeowners can apply for up to three thousand dollars to pay for bolting houses to their foundations and strengthening crawl space walls.

Households with an annual income at or below eighty-nine thousand dollars can apply for an additional seven thousand dollars in funding.

Costs of seismic retrofitting can vary, but in Northern California they average between three to nine thousand dollars.

For the first time, landlords and other property owners will be allowed to sign up to retrofit homes that they don’t live in.