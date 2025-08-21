© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Earthquake Brace + Bolt seismic retrofit program registration open now

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published August 21, 2025 at 2:02 PM PDT
Tools used for a seismic retrofit
gemteck1
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Tools used for a seismic retrofit

The Earthquake Brace + Bolt program helps homeowners in certain zip codes pay for seismic retrofits to reduce damage from earthquakes.

More than 20 million dollars in grant funding from the California Residential Mitigation Program will be used to offset costs. Eligible homeowners can apply for up to three thousand dollars to pay for bolting houses to their foundations and strengthening crawl space walls.

Households with an annual income at or below eighty-nine thousand dollars can apply for an additional seven thousand dollars in funding.

Costs of seismic retrofitting can vary, but in Northern California they average between three to nine thousand dollars.

For the first time, landlords and other property owners will be allowed to sign up to retrofit homes that they don’t live in.

Homeowners have until October 1st to register for the program. You can find the full list of eligible zip codes here.
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
