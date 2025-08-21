Imports, exports up at Port of Oakland ahead of Trump tariffs

Officials at the Port of Oakland said today that imports increased by nearly a third in July – ahead of the Trump administration’s tariffs on imported goods that went into effect earlier this month.

They also said imports jumped from more than 70-thousand 20-foot shipping containers arriving in June to more than 92-thousand last month. That’s the highest monthly import volume so far this year.

Exports have also increased by about 10 percent last month. Overall, the port's total import and export volume was up more than 21 percent from June.

Trade appears to be booming along the West Coast. Shipping volume at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles also broke records in July.

But celebrations over increased trade could be short-lived. The tariffs are widely seen as a cost burden that will eventually be passed on to consumers as goods move through the supply chain.