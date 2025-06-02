Evan Roberts (he/him) is a producer, journalist, educator, and artist based in San Francisco. He has contributed stories to KALW since 2006. He's worked with The New York Times, IDEO, Substack, and the Eames Institute for Infinite Curiosity. His documentary work has taken him from interviewing asylum-seekers in South Africa to skydiving with Marines in Texas to searching for the soul of a famous DJ in a Pasadena storage unit. He holds an MFA in Film Production from the University of Texas at Austin and is a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.