E-bike restrictions may be coming to a city near you

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani
Published August 18, 2025 at 3:27 PM PDT
Someone stands next to their electric bike
ianmcnally
/
flickr / creative commons
Someone stands next to their electric bike

Under California law you don’t need a license, registration, or insurance to ride an e-bike.

But a new pilot program in Marin is limiting access to e-bikes for kids under 16. Starting next week, in Larkspur, Corte Madera, and San Anselmo — kids under the age of 16 will start getting ticketed for using Class 2 e-bikes. Those e-bikes have a throttle.

In Los Gatos, the Police Department is talking about confiscating e-bikes from residents who violate existing laws. Bikes would only be returned after they attend a safety training.
Hanisha Harjani
Hanisha Harjani is the Community Journalism Director at KALW.
