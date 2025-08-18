E-bike restrictions may be coming to a city near you

Under California law you don’t need a license, registration, or insurance to ride an e-bike.

But a new pilot program in Marin is limiting access to e-bikes for kids under 16. Starting next week, in Larkspur, Corte Madera, and San Anselmo — kids under the age of 16 will start getting ticketed for using Class 2 e-bikes. Those e-bikes have a throttle.

In Los Gatos, the Police Department is talking about confiscating e-bikes from residents who violate existing laws. Bikes would only be returned after they attend a safety training.

