San Jose, Sharks reach deal to extend arena lease

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 17, 2025 at 7:35 PM PDT
San Jose's SAP Center
Travis Wise
/
Wikimedia Commons
San Jose's SAP Center

The City of San Jose has struck a proposed lease agreement with the San Jose Sharks to modernize the city-owned SAP Center and keep the professional hockey team there through the 2050-51 season.

Sharks owner Hasso Plattner said he will invest at least 100 million dollars to update the city-owned arena nicknamed "The Shark Tank."

The website Silicon Valley.com reports city didn't disclose how much it would commit. The San Jose City Council will vote on the deal on Aug. 26.

Under the proposal, Sharks President Jonathan Becher said, the city would agree to "tackle years of deferred infrastructure maintenance in the arena."

City Manager Jennifer Maguire hailed the proposed amended lease agreement as a "revitalized partnership between the City of San Jose and the Sharks Sports & Entertainment.”

She added that the city’s stewardship of the SAP Center “has kept it an economic catalyst for San Jose, filling hotel rooms, driving patrons to downtown restaurants and boosting local businesses."
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid