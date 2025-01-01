Desmond Meagley (any/all) is a multimedia producer, editor and graphic designer from the East Bay. Desmond is a proud product of two of Oakland's most renowned student-led journalism programs: YR Media (f.k.a. Youth Radio) and The Peralta Citizen. Desmond's award-winning coverage has appeared on CalMatters, Teen Vogue, NPR, The SF Chronicle and more, spanning across topics such as urban design, public elections and transgender rights. Outside of the newsroom, Desmond can be found riding their bike, painting, or spending time with their cat and partner.