Tiny Desk: Black Music Month 2026

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk celebrates the undeniable legacy of BET. Like the network that put Black artistry first, these sets reflect the essence of Black music.

Scroll down to watch Tiny Desk concerts from Ruff Ryder legend Eve, country music groundbreaker Shaboozey, Memphis royalty 8Ball & MJG, Afrobeats star Ayra Starr, gospel powerhouse Fred Hammond, British neo soul duo Floetry, '90s R&B hitmaker Joe, Atlanta pop-punk youngins The Paradox and renowned drummer Karriem Riggins and the indefinable vocalist Liv.e performing as GENA. And there's more to come...

Floetry

Floetry made its way "from London's SE5 to Philly's west side just to bring the vibe" to the Tiny Desk. And with the poetic flows of Natalie Stewart (aka The Floacist) and a rich, floating soprano from Marsha Ambrosius (aka The Songstress), the vibe in our space was immaculate.

This duo has known and made music with each other since youth — it's a sisterhood that doesn't diminish through the ebbs and flows of life. They began their musical journey together in London and found themselves embedded in Philadelphia's rich music scene, building a catalog of soulful R&B projects that charmed audiences.

Floetry took a moment from its first tour in a decade to stop by the Tiny Desk. The duo starts their set with "Big Ben," a callback to their U.K. origins. "Butterflies," co-written by Ambrosius and Andre Harris — and famously performed by Michael Jackson — is mesmerizing as Ambrosius' voice flutters. Situated in the middle of the set are the sensual "Say Yes" and "Getting Late," songs that steam up any environment, causing the pair to joke it might be too early in the day for them. There's a palpable joy and playfulness in the little moments between songs; that joy spills over to the audience, who excitedly sing along. Floetry closes with its debut single, "Floetic," taking the audience back to the 20-somethings who announced their arrival onto the R&B landscape. — Mitra I. Arthur

GENA (Liv.e and Karriem Riggins)

Something was missing from our Black Music Month lineup, but I couldn't figure out what. But once Karriem Riggins and Liv.e came into the office as GENA with a buzzing energy, I locked eyes with my colleagues and knew we'd found the fresh and unexpected sound we'd been looking for.

Riggins and Liv.e coming together to create GENA's The Pleasure is Yours makes all the sense. They represent Detroit, Mich., and Dallas, Texas, respectively, two cities with some of the deepest, tight-knit music communities in the country. Riggins' pocket is nudged just left of center, which Liv.e dives into effortlessly — those dirty drums and loops deliver the closest thing we'll ever get to a full J Dilla x Erykah Badu project, if you ask me. Liv.e and Riggins have both supported other artists at the Tiny Desk, so it's simple plug-and-play as they breeze through some of my favorites from their new album, including the affirmation song of 2026, "HOWWEFLOW." —Bobby Carter

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr has dreamed of being behind the Desk since she was 14 years old. When that day finally arrived, she wanted the focus to be on her stage presence and distinctively deep-toned vocals. So she traded her signature "Fashion Killer" looks for a simple black sweatsuit, embracing the stripped-down spirit of our platform.

Starr and her band arrived with a set that was balanced nearly to perfection — a standard that she attributes mostly to her Nigerian roots. They deliver Afro-fusion grooves, dreamy soundscapes and high-energy rhythms in a collection of songs, highlighting the versatility that has made her one of the most exciting young voices in global pop. Hip winds are encouraged through a sultry string of tracks including "Gimme Dat," "Who's Dat Girl" and the unreleased "Tornado," from the upcoming album Starrgirl.

By the end of her set, Starr offers a glimpse into the vulnerability beneath her popstar persona with "Amin" and "Orun." The faith-infused records showcase her perseverance and gratitude for how far she's come and what next for the shining Starr. —Alanté Serene

Joe

R&B veteran Joe Thomas earned every chain and stripe on his body as he stepped behind the Tiny Desk. For every Usher, Ne-Yo, and Leon Thomas who has played in our office, fans of one of their archetypes wondered when he would get his shot. We saw the petitions and social media posts, but trust: We chased for years. Before the music started, the singer-songwriter and producer explained: "Where have I been for the past few years? Well, I've been on the road touring. I'm here with you all today, and I wanna do a few songs throughout the catalog."

Each of the "few songs" Joe refers to is a chart-topping, gold and platinum-selling smash from the '90s and early 2000s. At the Desk, Thomas proves the time away hasn't diminished anything. He quickly gathers the entire audience in one hand, blazing through songs like "Good Girls," "The Love Scene" and the dirty macking anthem, "All the Things (Your Man Won't Do)." Joe closes the set with a tender moment, inviting his daughter, Kayla, to sing background on his biggest hit, "I Wanna Know." —Bobby Carter

The Paradox

"The Paradox is in the business of bringing rock and roll back to the originators," lead singer Eric Dangerfield says after the band opens its high-energy set with "Get the Message." The breakthrough anthem made The Paradox the first all-Black band to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. Yet even amid the band's rapid rise, the members' playful spirit remains rooted in humble beginnings spent jamming in an Atlanta apartment.

Dangerfield, Christopher "Xelan" Bernard, Donald Bryant and Percy "PC3" Crews step behind the Desk with the humility and chemistry that helped propel them to national recognition. Their cranking set features fan favorites like the Travis Barker collab "Bender" and the unreleased "I Kinda Like That." Before closing with "Do Me Like That," Dangerfield gives a shout out to a past partner who once tried to hit him with a car. The crowd couldn't help but laugh, yet the story represents their knack for turning life's chaos into fuel for something bigger. That ability to find joy and humor in the mess makes The Paradox's brand of Black pop-punk feel both fresh and familiar. —Alanté Serene

Eve

As the first artist booked for this year's Black Music Month celebration, Eve helped set the tone for our Tiny Desk tribute to BET's cultural impact. One of the most successful women in hip-hop music, the Philly emcee occupies a unique space, connecting audiences who grew up watching Rap City with a younger generation that rushed home to catch 106 & Park. Although much of Eve's set features songs that are more than 20 years old, the fresh arrangements, her commanding performance and the audience's enthusiastic response shows that her music and influence remain timeless.

Since relocating to London over a decade ago and starting a family, Eve hasn't put out much music. In 2024, she published a memoir chronicling her life and experiences navigating the music industry during the late '90s and early 2000s. Not only did she survive one of hip-hop's most fiercely competitive eras, but she also emerged as one of its dominant figures — selling millions of records as the First Lady of Ruff Ryders Entertainment, and building a career in television and film.

For her Tiny Desk, Eve enlisted the music director Mare — who you may recognize from Tierra Whack's Tiny Desk — making this a Philly affair. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of her second album, Scorpion, the set features standout tracks such as "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" and "Who's That Girl," alongside fan favorites from Let There Be Eve… and Eve-Olution. —Bobby Carter

8Ball & MJG

As 8Ball & MJG entered the NPR building and made their way to the Desk, I couldn't help but be captivated by their evolution into rap music elder statesmen. No scandal, no breakups — just two emcees in good health ready to get busy. These Memphis legends, steeped in the blues, capture the essence of Southern hip-hop .

Unlike many of their '90s peers who leaned heavily on beat machines and samplers, 8Ball & MJG incorporate live instrumentation into their music. That translates here, as the band kicks off the set with a few instrumental bars from "Pimps" before 8Ball goes straight into the title track off the 1993 debut album Comin' Out Hard. Then they fire off three songs from 2004's Living Legends and close with "Space Age Pimpin'."

It's uncommon for our favorite groups to maintain their unity; when they do, the bonds often fade, leading to a strictly business-oriented relationship. And, yet, 8Ball & MJG exemplify familial camaraderie, which radiates throughout their Tiny Desk concert. —Bobby Carter

Fred Hammond

Fred Hammond has been a leading architect of modern gospel music, particularly praise and worship, for over 40 years. From his time in groups like Commissioned and United Tenors to leading the choir Radical for Christ and maintaining a long solo career, it's easy to see why Hammond's visit to the Tiny Desk is frequently requested and long overdue.

Fans for every Hammond era will find moments to sing along here. The recent "Love Never Fails" is designed to charge up your faith. Hammond takes us back to his Commissioned days with the 1986 track "Running Back to You." His mega-hits "Jesus Be a Fence Around Me" and "No Weapon" are the perfect one-two punch for anyone needing spiritual encouragement against trying times. When we get to the perennial fan-favorite "We're Blessed" (with a little bit of "Glory to Glory" sprinkled in), Hammond declares: "Tiny knows how to party in the Holy Ghost!" If the audience in the room that day is any indication, you won't want the show to end either. So just restart the video and keep the praise party going. —Mitra I. Arthur

Shaboozey

What Virginia-bred country singer and rapper Shaboozey represents is much bigger than himself: It's the reclamation of country music's roots as unapologetically Black.

Returning home to the DMV to perform at the Tiny Desk for this year's Black Music Month takeover, Shaboozey plays fan favorites and debuts new songs from his upcoming album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales.

Opening the set with the Grammy-winning "Amen," Shaboozey brings the church into the room, buoyed by soaring background vocals. Debuting "Drunk," his slurred, introspective delivery hits like a modern day soliloquy. Shaboozey also pays homage to his Virginia roots with "Good News," which features fiddle players Clayton Penrose-Whitmore and Sara Watkins firing off Bill Monroe 's "Roanoke," a pillar of bluegrass music.

Playing another song from his upcoming album, Shaboozey invites Tiny Desk alum Leon Bridges to perform the revenge-soaked "Burn It Down." Bridges' vocals add a soulful and delicate touch, perfectly contrasting Shaboozey's gritty drawl. Ending the set on a high note with "Cowgirl," the energy from the audience was palpable. Even Shaboozey had to acknowledge: "Y'all turned [The Desk] into a dive bar." —Ashley Pointer

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