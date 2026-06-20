'Wait Wait' for June 20, 2026: With Not My Job guest Caro Claire Burke
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Caro Claire Burke and panelists Karen Chee, Peter Grosz, and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Alzo This Time
Tourists Embrace The USA; The Wedding of the Century; Advances in Parenting
Panel Questions
Stolen Flavor
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about 80's band A-ha making the news this week, only one of which is true
Not My Job: Caro Claire Burke, the author of Yesteryear, joins us to answer questions about yearbooks
This week, Caro Claire Burke, author of the book of the summer, Yesteryear, joins us to play a game called, "Yesteryear, meet Yearbook." Three questions about yearbooks.
Panel Questions
Bookmarks and Beaches; One Man's Trash
Limericks
Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Jurassic Purse; Viper Visions; Humanity's Tilt
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, what would be the big surprise at Taylor Swift's wedding
Copyright 2026 NPR