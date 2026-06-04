GENA: Tiny Desk Concert

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk celebrates the undeniable legacy of BET. Like the network that put Black artistry first, these sets reflect the essence of Black music.

Something was missing from our Black Music Month lineup, but I couldn't figure out what. But once Karriem Riggins and Liv.e came into the office as GENA with a buzzing energy, I locked eyes with my colleagues and knew we'd found the fresh and unexpected sound we'd been looking for.

Riggins and Liv.e coming together to create GENA's The Pleasure is Yours makes all the sense. They represent Detroit, Mich., and Dallas, Texas, respectively, two cities with some of the deepest, tight-knit music communities in the country. Riggins' pocket is nudged just left of center, which Liv.e dives into effortlessly — those dirty drums and loops deliver the closest thing we'll ever get to a full J Dilla x Erykah Badu project, if you ask me. Liv.e and Riggins have both supported other artists at the Tiny Desk , so it's simple plug-and-play as they breeze through some of my favorites from their new album, including the affirmation song of 2026, "HOWWEFLOW."

SET LIST

"Douwannabwitastar!?"

"Theybetterbegladihavetherapy"

"readymade"

"Dream a Twinkle"

"HOWWEFLOW"

"Circlesz"

"omo iya ati baba"

MUSICIANS

Liv.e: vocals

Karriem Riggins: drums

Johnnie "Smurf" Smith: keys

Sasha Kashperko: guitar

Tarus Mateen: bass

Elijah Easton: sax

Theljon Allen: trumpet

Muhsinah: background vocals

Tashera Robinson: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Bronson Arcuri

Audio Director: Josh Newell

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Bronson Arcuri

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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