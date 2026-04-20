My Mixtape: "Wake Up Everybody" by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes

Charles Lucero is a native of San Francisco, and lived in Noe Valley until his mother remarried. He was ready to go to Mission High School, but the family relocated to the Sunset, and he attended Lincoln instead. It was there that he met and played basketball with kids from all different backgrounds. Though they may have thought he and his brother were Puerto Rican, the Luceros are of a proud Mexican/Salvadoran heritage.

Stafford Hemmer / KALW Charles Lucero enjoying the nature of Northern California.

Charles was a talented athlete and helped bring the Lincoln High School Mustangs back from the brink of extinction as a sophomore-year quarterback. But it was his talents in track and field that earned him the 1976 Sergeant Steve Spellman Award.

He currently lives in the Mission Dolores neighborhood and thinks about how he'll change the world when he wakes up every morning.