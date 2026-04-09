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Mosswood Meltdown adds Mannequin Pussy, Snooper, and more to the festival bill

KALW | By Lorisa Salvatin
Published April 9, 2026 at 11:49 AM PDT
The lunatic lineup grows and the punk rock A-list knows that Mosswood Meltdown is Ground Zero for musical mayhem.

— John Waters

Mosswood Meltdown just got a whole lot bigger! The Bay Area’s beloved festival’s lineup expands with the addition of Philly rock favorites Mannequin Pussy, Nashville egg punks Snooper, legendary PNW garage trio Toody Cole and Her Band, and the Bay Areaʼs rowdy Peaches Christʼs Punk Pride. They’ll join the chaos of Oakland’s Mosswood Park on July 18th and 19th, ahead of punk legends Iggy Pop, Bikini Kill, Otoboke Beaver, and The Return of Jackie and Judy (aka Fred Armisen, Corin Tucker, and Carrie Brownstein.)

Plus, Pavement, Wednesday, and Vivian Girls will be the warm up for the fire of festivities for the event’s pre-party on July 17.

And of course, the inevitable and lawless John Waters will be the ringleader of all the shenanigans the festival has to offer.

A larger line up needs a bigger crowd! Get your Mosswood Meltdown tickets at https://mosswoodmeltdown.com/
Lorisa Salvatin
Lorisa is the Music Engagement Coordinator at KALW
See stories by Lorisa Salvatin