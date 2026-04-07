SF outdoor festival Stern Grove announces lineup featuring Al Green, Violent Femmes, Major Lazer + KALW DJs

Summer is just around the corner and so is another year of free music and dancing among the eucalyptus trees! The beloved Stern Grove Festival returns for its 89th season, kicking off Sunday, June 14 and running through to Sunday, August 16. The historic concert meadow in Sigmund Stern Grove will be the stage for several notable artists, including Al Green, Public Enemy, Patti Labelle, Japanese Breakfast and much more!

For decades, the festival has gathered generations of Bay Area communities to see legendary artists share the stage with emerging artists–all ages welcome and still admission-free! Like KALW, Stern Grove Festival is a Bay Area original, and once again, KALW Music DJs return to open for some of the amazing acts that will grace the festival stage. Patrick King Most will be on the ones and twos ahead of Major Lazer. Eryka opens up for Charlie Crocket and Nicki Bluhm. Lady Ryan takes the stage before the Violent Femmes and Tune-Yards. And Wonway Posibul joins the Big Picnic, headlined by Al Green.