Stern Grove Chronicles: Spirit of San Francisco with J Boogie

KALW has been chronicling summer with Stern Grove, San Francisco's original outdoor music festival, to capture and share the magic that happens when we come together. In part one of the Stern Grove Chronicles, we followed DJ Wonway Posibul as he prepared to play the opening, mood-setting music in the Grove.

For part two, we dove deeper into how Stern Grove captures the spirit of San Francisco, with DJ Boogie setting the musical scene.

See the lineup for the rest of the summer here.