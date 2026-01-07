Mosswood Meltdown returns to Oakland with Pavement headlining the festival's pre-party

Mosswood Meltdown returns to Oakland July 18th and 19th! While the official two-day lineup has yet to be released, organizers announced that Pavement will be kicking off the festivities at the Mosswood Meltdown Pre-Party on July 17. The indie rock legends will share the stage with southern shoegazers, Wednesday and cool-girl punk trio, Vivian Girls. The show will also be hosted by cult-classic filmmaker and cinema misfit, John Waters.

Every year, Mosswood Meltdown’s unapologetic DIY spirit brings together punks, deviants, and music lovers for a weekend of stacked line-ups, neighborhood block-party feels, and a vibrant, rebellious energy. With the announcement of a promising pre-party lineup, it ramps up the anticipation for who else will be joining Mosswood Meltdowns 2026 stage.

Details and tickets for Mosswood Meltdown Festival and Pre-Party, visit https://mosswoodmeltdown.com/

