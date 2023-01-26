The return of Sundance and 'The Pod Generation'

The Sundance Film Festival is returning to Park City, Utah, with a slate of more than 120 independent films making their debut to an in-person crowd for the first time in two years. The festival attracts filmmakers and actors from around the globe hoping to become the next “Little Miss Sunshine” or “Get Out.”

KPCC film critic John Horn spoke with actor Randall Park (“Fresh off the Boat”), who made his directorial debut with the coming-of-age story “Shortcomings” about a Japanese-American filmmaker in the Bay area:

To me, it’s a deeply Asian-American story. But it doesn’t have any of the markers that an Asian-American story traditionally has. Whether it be a story on an intergenerational conflict, or going back to the motherland.

The festival also features a variety of films centering the female experience, including “The Pod Generation.” It’s set in the future where couples can give birth through adetachedartificial womb or pod.

We’ll speak with the director of the film, Sophie Barthes, along with film critics John Horn and Beandrea July about what films you should keep your eye on at this year’s festival.

