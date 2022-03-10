Sam Weber on Mountain Stage

Sam Weber appeared on the international music radar in 2012 as a 19-year-old guitar virtuoso, becoming one of the youngest players to ever appear on the cover of Guitar Player magazine.

Originally from Victoria, British Columbia, in the years since Weber migrated to LA in order to flesh out his persona as an indie singer-songwriter with a top-shelf pop-rock axe to grind.

Last year, Weber made his first appearance on the Mountain Stage for a show that also featured Lilly Hiatt, Kishi Bashi, Curtis McMurtry and fellow Canadian tour mate Bahamas. (Bahamas was the one who discovered Weber and brought him along as the opening act on several tours, including their fall 2021 tour promoting Bahamas' album, Sad Hunk, which featured Weber on guitar.)

Weber came to the stage sharing tunes from his first two full-length projects including "Truth or Lie" from his latest album Get Free, released this past February.

"I can't keep a secret / I will make you a deal / When it comes to light / Truth or lie," Weber sang with his partner, Mallory Hauser, harmonizing on the mystery-shrouded song about modern love complexities. With his three-piece band, Weber and his guitar gloriously ran and rambled, ripping licks all over "It's All Happening" from Weber's 2019 album, Everything Comes True, recorded at the historical Studio B of Hollywood's Ocean Way Studios.

Nearing the end of his set, Weber called recording Get Free "moments of escaping during these odd and restrictive times." A crowd highlight was new song "Here's to the Future," which sounded so painfully honest, soulful and melodically carved that it could be a lost Paul Simon hymn, if there were such a thing.

"From all this sadness / All life's lessons / These confessional songs I sing / Lead me higher to salvation / Cheers to all the future brings."

