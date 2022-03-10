Entries We Love: Los Nervios, 'Lo que ya no está'

Hometown: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Pairs well with: Driving by the beach at sunset

The Tiny Desk Contest is open for the first time to entries from Puerto Rico, where Los Nervios has emerged with a cool confidence. The group's performance of "Lo que ya no está" emulates the wavy sound of its coastal hometown of Guaynabo; you can close your eyes and imagine yourself swaying along at a beachside club. The groovy instrumental is sprinkled with floating vocals and boppy breakdowns that could endlessly loop and still sound fresh. Paired with an eye-catching stage and striking looks, the assured band leans into a funky sound that will have you tossing on your sunglasses and hitting replay.

