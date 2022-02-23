© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 2/23/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 23, 2022 at 11:43 AM PST
President Joe Biden held a virtual press conference yesterday with Governor Gavin Newsom to tout efforts to establish an American market for lithium / Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s decision to cut almost two-thirds of foreign languages offered in some voting precincts has angered some advocacy groups / San Francisco Unified School District's biweekly board meeting unexpectedly ended early, because the district failed to publicly post the agenda. That delayed a vote on ways to balance its budget — including potential layoffs /A new bill would require California school districts to create COVID-19 testing plans for students and staff in case of future outbreaks

