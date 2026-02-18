© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Encore Broadcast: Reshaping the Justice Department for revenge and profit

By Jeff Hayden
Published February 18, 2026 at 5:29 PM PST

The President has reshaped the Justice Department, firing veteran lawyers, instilling his private lawyers into management positions — but is he using it for revenge on his political adversaries? To pursue his business interests? To consolidate power?

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, David Bigeleisen, are joined by Richard Zitrin, an emeritus professor of legal ethics at UC College of the Law San Francisco, author of books, articles and op-ed articles on the reshaping of the justice system.

As tonight is an encore broadcast, we are not accepting calls. We return to a live broadcast next week, 2/25, and special guest James Brosnahan, will guide us through upcoming cases now pending before the United States Supreme Court. Once again we'll take your calls and answer your questions.

Jeff Hayden
