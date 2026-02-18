Encore Broadcast: Reshaping the Justice Department for revenge and profit

The President has reshaped the Justice Department, firing veteran lawyers, instilling his private lawyers into management positions — but is he using it for revenge on his political adversaries? To pursue his business interests? To consolidate power?

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, David Bigeleisen, are joined by Richard Zitrin, an emeritus professor of legal ethics at UC College of the Law San Francisco, author of books, articles and op-ed articles on the reshaping of the justice system.

As tonight is an encore broadcast, we are not accepting calls. We return to a live broadcast next week, 2/25, and special guest James Brosnahan, will guide us through upcoming cases now pending before the United States Supreme Court. Once again we'll take your calls and answer your questions.