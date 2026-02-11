© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights
Labor and Employment: New Laws for 2026

By Jeff Hayden
Published February 11, 2026 at 1:16 PM PST

There are a lot of new laws, this year, affecting the workplace. Among them, AB 294 (Workplace Know Your Rights Act) providing for a new notice of rights that must be circulated to employees by February 1, AB 406 (Workplace Protections for Victims of Violence), AB 406 (Workplace Protections for Victims of Violence), AB 858 (Rehiring and Retention of Displaced Workers), and there are more. Many more.

Whether you are an employee looking for redemption or an employer making sure you are compliant, you've come to the right place.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Tom Lenz of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo in Pasadena, and Beth Mora of Mora Employment Law in San Ramon.

Questions for Jeff's Guests? Call (866) 798-8255

Jeff Hayden
