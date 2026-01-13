© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights
ICE on the streets, in the Courts, and WHAT YOU CAN DO ABOUT IT.

By Jeff Hayden
Published January 13, 2026 at 8:17 PM PST

Immigration and Customs Enforcement running unchecked, Immigration Courts being shut down, immigrants subjected to detention without a modicum of due process.

What can you do?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host David Bigeleisen, are joined by Immigration attorney Stanley Radtke, Professor Bill Hing from USF, and Crimmigration Attorney Extraordinaire Carla Gomez.

Tonight's Broadcast was recorded before a live audience at KALW's Montgomery St. studios, and we cannot accept calls for this special broadcast.

