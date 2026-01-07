© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights
Workers Compensation Fraud

By Jeff Hayden
Published January 7, 2026 at 7:43 AM PST

What is Workers Compensation, and how does it affect the broader community? What responsibilities does this system place upon employers? Employees? What types of Workers Compensation fraud are we seeing and why does it matter?

YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by tonight's guests, both appearing courtesy of the San Mateo County District Attorney's office, Deputy District Attorney Aaron Fitzgerald and Inspector Brendan Bartholomew.

Questions for Jeff's guests? Please call toll free at (866) 798-8255.

Jeff Hayden
