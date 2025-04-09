Part IV: Legal System Under Threat

A troubling phenomenon has been occurring across the United States: lawyers and law firms are getting targeted solely for handling issues with which the administration of President Donald Trump disagrees.

Some weeks ago, we began discussing threats to the independence of the judiciary.

Tonight, we conclude this series with a look at the administration efforts to stifle opposition by attacking lawyers and firms who represent folks seeking relief from the President’s initiatives.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, David Bigeleisen, are joined by attorneys John Keker, Robert VanNest and Eliot Peters, of the San Francisco law firm Keker, VanNest and Peters, who are leading the resistance to the attacks upon the lawyers and law firms.

Questions for Jeff and David's guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.