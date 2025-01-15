© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Insurance Coverage And Wildfires

By Jeff Hayden
Published January 15, 2025 at 2:03 PM PST

Your insurer has declined to renew a policy, not due to what you’ve done but because of where we are or the type of policy. Your broker says you have to use a non-California licensed carrier. Are they beyond California law? What happens if you make a claim?

The State of California has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires; many of the homeowners may not be covered due to non-renewal and inability to find a new insurer.

What can you do?

Tonight, YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Tiburon attorney Kathleen M. Defever, who is both an insurance adjuster and an insurance litigator with extensive experience and knowledge about insurance claims, the insurance market, and the experience of the insurance consumer.

Questions for Jeff's guest? Call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal Rights Law and Criminal Justice
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden