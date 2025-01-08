Family Law 201: Special Topics in Family Law

A survey course in Family Law. Tonight, we give you family law from 30,000 ft.

Ok, so it didn’t work out. You and your spouse are going to part company.

You want to move out of state with your child; your ex wants to stay. Is it enough that you have physical custody?

Or the other parent of your kid moved out of state when you had substance abuse issues. You've cleaned up, and your ex is trying to park the kid — your child — with relatives from out of state just when you are ready to take him/her back.

Tonight, we offer a systematic look at the legal process about to begin, or maybe about to resume.

YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by Certified Family Law Specialist B J Fadem, Certified by the Board of Legal Specialization of the State Bar of California with offices in San Jose.

