An Evening with Quentin Lewis Kopp

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Quentin Kopp.

If you don’t know of supervisor, senator, judge Quentin Kopp, you either haven’t lived here very long or you haven’t been looking too hard.

An attorney, politician and jurist, Quentin Lewis Kopp has been a California attorney for seventy years. He was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors where he served for fifteen years, right up until he was elected to the California State Senate, where he served three terms before reaching his term limit.

Governor Pete Wilson appointed then-senator Kopp to sit as a judge on the San Mateo County Superior Court bench.

After retiring from the superior court bench, Judge Kopp has maintained an office in West Portal, has been of counsel to multiple firms, and remains active to this day.

