What's behind the push for war with Iran?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the latest on Israel bombing Iran, Iran retaliating, and the Trump administration's announcement that it bombed three nuclear sites in Iran.

Guests:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost, and author of the forthcoming book, Crossing the Red Line

Branko Marcetic, writer for Jacobin, co-host of the 1/200 podcast, and author of Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden

Sydney Levy, advocacy director for Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area