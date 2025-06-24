© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What's behind the push for war with Iran?

By Rose Aguilar
Published June 24, 2025 at 9:55 AM PDT
Vahid online: A building destroyed by Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the latest on Israel bombing Iran, Iran retaliating, and the Trump administration's announcement that it bombed three nuclear sites in Iran.

Guests:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost, and author of the forthcoming book, Crossing the Red Line

Branko Marcetic, writer for Jacobin, co-host of the 1/200 podcast, and author of Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden

Sydney Levy, advocacy director for Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
