Agency that operates Golden Gate Bridge wants to end DEI initiatives

The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District is a public agency that operates the Golden Gate Bridge, the Golden Gate transit buses, and Golden Gate ferry.

It’s supposed to get 400 million dollars from the Federal Highway Administration later this year. But its CEO, Dennis Mulligan, is worried that the agency’s DEI initiatives will threaten that funding.

A memo , obtained by the San Francisco Standard , was sent out by Mulligan on Friday. It lays out a plan to rescind two resolutions. One, from July 2020 “condemns racism”. The second, from January 2023, names “social equity” as a value in the agency’s business.

Mulligan also wants to remove anything that could be seen as DEI language from the agency’s 2024 strategic plan.

The district’s board will discuss the memo on Friday.

