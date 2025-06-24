Decreased school attendance due to fear of immigration raids

Central Valley school districts are feeling the impact of ICE raids.

Fear of immigration raids increased in early January when U.S Customs agents raided California agricultural areas.

Since then, there’s been a 22 percent increase in school absences in the Central Valley. That’s according to a recent study by Stanford University professor Thomas Dee.

Dee said these impacts go beyond students academic success and mental health.

"There are also potential financial implications for school districts. California is one of the few states where state aid is based in part on average daily attendance," he said.

KALW reached out to five Bay Area school districts to see if absences had increased, but none responded in time for this broadcast.