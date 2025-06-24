Outside Lands announces 2025 Night Shows lineup featuring Thundercat & Floating Points

In case you weren’t excited enough about Outside Lands 2025, the iconic Bay Area music festival today announced the lineup for its extremely coveted Night Shows. The intimate shows, taking place the week of the festival from August 3 to August 10, feature 13 performances headlined by the likes of Thundercat, Floating Points, Black Coffee, and BLOND:ISH to name just a few of our favorites.

If you snagged an Eager Beaver or Golden Gate Club ticket, you’ll have first dibs on ticket presales running from Wednesday June 25 through Thursday, June 26. Sales for general ticket holders open Thursday, and then everyone else will have an opportunity to get Night Show tickets on Friday, June 27.

Check out the full lineup up below and don’t sleep on these tickets, they tend to go fast! Grab ‘em at SFOutsideLands.com

Outside Lands 2025 Night Show Lineup

Floating Points (Live)

w/ Julianna Barwick

Mary Lattimore

Sunday, August 3

Fox Theater - Oakland

All Ages

Still Woozy

w/ Bay Ledges

Thursday, August 7

The Independent

21+

Fujii Kaze

Thursday, August 7

Bimbo’s 365 Club

All Ages

Fcukers

w/ DJ Aaron Axelsen

Thursday, August 7

Rickshaw Stop

All Ages

Thundercat

Friday, August 8

The Independent

21+

ARMNHMR presents PASSPORT

Friday, August 8

The Great Northern

21+

Walker & Royce

w/ Techno Tupac

Mar 66

Friday, August 8

Public Works

21+

Notion

Friday, August 8

1015 FOLSOM

21+

BLOND:ISH

Saturday, August 9

The Independent

21+

Midnight Generation

Saturday, August 9

Rickshaw Stop

All Ages

Dombresky

Saturday, August 9

The Great Northern

21+

Hope Tala & Luna Li

Sunday, August 10

The Independent

21+

Black Coffee

Sunday, August 10

1015 Folsom

21+

*artists subject to change