Outside Lands announces 2025 Night Shows lineup featuring Thundercat & Floating Points
In case you weren’t excited enough about Outside Lands 2025, the iconic Bay Area music festival today announced the lineup for its extremely coveted Night Shows. The intimate shows, taking place the week of the festival from August 3 to August 10, feature 13 performances headlined by the likes of Thundercat, Floating Points, Black Coffee, and BLOND:ISH to name just a few of our favorites.
If you snagged an Eager Beaver or Golden Gate Club ticket, you’ll have first dibs on ticket presales running from Wednesday June 25 through Thursday, June 26. Sales for general ticket holders open Thursday, and then everyone else will have an opportunity to get Night Show tickets on Friday, June 27.
Check out the full lineup up below and don’t sleep on these tickets, they tend to go fast! Grab ‘em at SFOutsideLands.com
Outside Lands 2025 Night Show Lineup
Floating Points (Live)
w/ Julianna Barwick
Mary Lattimore
Sunday, August 3
Fox Theater - Oakland
All Ages
Still Woozy
w/ Bay Ledges
Thursday, August 7
The Independent
21+
Fujii Kaze
Thursday, August 7
Bimbo’s 365 Club
All Ages
Fcukers
w/ DJ Aaron Axelsen
Thursday, August 7
Rickshaw Stop
All Ages
Thundercat
Friday, August 8
The Independent
21+
ARMNHMR presents PASSPORT
Friday, August 8
The Great Northern
21+
Walker & Royce
w/ Techno Tupac
Mar 66
Friday, August 8
Public Works
21+
Notion
Friday, August 8
1015 FOLSOM
21+
BLOND:ISH
Saturday, August 9
The Independent
21+
Midnight Generation
Saturday, August 9
Rickshaw Stop
All Ages
Dombresky
Saturday, August 9
The Great Northern
21+
Hope Tala & Luna Li
Sunday, August 10
The Independent
21+
Black Coffee
Sunday, August 10
1015 Folsom
21+
*artists subject to change