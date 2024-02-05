© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Six new surveillance camera sites proposed in Berkeley

KALW | By Sarah Jessee
Published February 5, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Generic CCTV Camera
Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:BlueSkyCCTV2.jpg
/
Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:BlueSkyCCTV2.jpg
Generic CCTV Camera

In June of last year, Berkeley City Council unanimously agreed to install 10 surveillance cameras, primarily focused on South and West Berkeley. The progress of those installations remains stalled.

Surveillance cameras were originally proposed in June of last year to address rising rates of violent crime in Berkeley.

Last week, Berkeley proposed six new locations for fixed surveillance cameras, at the following intersections:

Alcatraz and College;
Woolsey and Telegraph;
Woolsey and Shattuck;
Alcatraz and Adeline;
Alcatraz and Sacramento;
And San Pablo and Gilman;

City Council Member Sophie Hahn requested more information from the City Attorney’s office about how those locations were selected.

City Council Member Kate Harrison spoke out against this proposal in one of her final statements before announcing her resignation last week. She expressed doubt over the cameras’ effectiveness in reducing crime.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines Urban PlanningLaw & Justice
Sarah Jessee
I’m a strategist and storyteller who’s loved audio — and radio specifically — as long as I can remember. After studying radio documentary at the Salt Institute, I contributed to Snap Judgment and WVTF News before bringing my storytelling skills to the marketing world. I’m happy to be back where I feel I belong: the public radio community.
See stories by Sarah Jessee