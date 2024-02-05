Six new surveillance camera sites proposed in Berkeley

In June of last year, Berkeley City Council unanimously agreed to install 10 surveillance cameras, primarily focused on South and West Berkeley. The progress of those installations remains stalled.

Surveillance cameras were originally proposed in June of last year to address rising rates of violent crime in Berkeley.

Last week, Berkeley proposed six new locations for fixed surveillance cameras, at the following intersections:

Alcatraz and College;

Woolsey and Telegraph;

Woolsey and Shattuck;

Alcatraz and Adeline;

Alcatraz and Sacramento;

And San Pablo and Gilman;

City Council Member Sophie Hahn requested more information from the City Attorney’s office about how those locations were selected.

City Council Member Kate Harrison spoke out against this proposal in one of her final statements before announcing her resignation last week. She expressed doubt over the cameras’ effectiveness in reducing crime.

