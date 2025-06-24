One billion dollars gets recommitted for Bay Area public transit
Today, California lawmakers secured more than one billion dollars in funding for public transit through 2026.
In May, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed cutting one-and-a-half billion dollars that had been promised to Bay Area transit agencies. The proposal came at a particularly bad time, as four of the region’s transit systems are facing major budget deficits.
Now, the state has recommitted more than a billion dollars and is giving an additional 750 million dollars as a loan. The money will help keep transit agencies afloat until next year. Then, San Francisco, Contra Costa, and Alameda Counties will vote on whether to increase sales tax by half a cent to fund the agencies.