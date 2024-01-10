The Once-Murder Capital of the Nation Suffers Zero Homicides in 2023

Tonight we are going to talk about crime. This time, good news, as a local city has had a tremendous turnaround that offers hope for other cities.

During the 1990s, the Bay Area City of East Palo Alto was overrun by crime, poverty, and drugs, having the highest per capita murder rate in the known world. Last year, the homicide rate was zero.

Should we stop at celebrating; or, are there lessons learned that can benefit other locales?

