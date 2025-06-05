ICE arrests 15 in San Francisco court

Agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE, reportedly detained more than a dozen people who showed up yesterday to a San Francisco immigration court.

The immigrant advocacy group, San Francisco Rapid Response Network , said a three-year-old and other children were among those arrested. They were taken into custody during an annual scheduled check-in and are marked for immediate deportation .

San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder said ICE arrests and detentions have sown panic and fear among local immigrant communities.

She called for more city funding to support the legal cases of immigrants. ICE defended the arrests, saying in a statement that they were carrying out orders for removal signed by an immigration judge.