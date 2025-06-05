San Francisco Job Corps faces uncertain future as court temporarily blocks federal shutdown
Job Corps is the nation’s largest residential employment and job training program for at-risk youth. The shutdown has already displaced around 200 students from Job Corps’ Treasure Island campus.
Staff say they were blindsided by the Department of Labor’s order last week. Their primary concern is student welfare. Many students were in foster care or unhoused before joining the program.
There was a Save Job Corps rally at noon today on Treasure Island.
Job Corps is working with city and state officials, as well as congressional members, to compel the Department of Labor to reverse course. Advocates say the court’s temporary pause gives them a window of opportunity to push back. A hearing is scheduled for June 17th.