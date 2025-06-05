© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
San Francisco Job Corps faces uncertain future as court temporarily blocks federal shutdown

KALW | By NeEddra James
Published June 5, 2025 at 4:05 PM PDT
Students in crowd. Student on bottom left is holding a protest sign listing career titles. A woman stands in middle frame holding save job corp sign. Two students stand together.
Matthew Hardy
/
Matthew Hardy
Job Corps supporters listen to speakers at Treasure Island rally, June 5.

Job Corps is the nation’s largest residential employment and job training program for at-risk youth. The shutdown has already displaced around 200 students from Job Corps’ Treasure Island campus.

Staff say they were blindsided by the Department of Labor’s order last week. Their primary concern is student welfare. Many students were in foster care or unhoused before joining the program.

There was a Save Job Corps rally at noon today on Treasure Island.

Job Corps is working with city and state officials, as well as congressional members, to compel the Department of Labor to reverse course. Advocates say the court’s temporary pause gives them a window of opportunity to push back. A hearing is scheduled for June 17th.
NeEddra James
NeEddra James covers health, disability justice, and how AI and emerging tech are reshaping birth, grief, and what it means to be human.
