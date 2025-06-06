KALW Almanac - Friday June 6, 2025

Today is Friday, the 6th of June of 2025,

June 6 is the 157th day of the year

208 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise this morning was at 5:47:50 am

and sunset will be at 8:30:04 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:57 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

the first low tide was at 2:51 am at 0.65 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:06 am at 3.81 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 2:02 pm at 2.12 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 8:22 pm at 5.78 feet

The Moon is currently 80.0% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We will have a Full Moon in 5 days on Wednesay the 11th of June of 2025 at 12:44 am

Today is....

Atheist Pride Day

Hug an Atheist Day

D-Day

Drive-in Movie Day

National Applesauce Cake Day

National Churro Day

National Doughnut Day

National Eyewear Day

National Fish & Chip Day (UK)

National Gardening Exercise Day

National Gun Violence Awareness Day

National Higher Education

National Hunger Awareness Day

National Yo-yo Day

Today is also....

D-Day Invasion Anniversary

Engineer's Day in Taiwan

Korean Children's Union Foundation Day in North Korea

Memorial Day in South Korea

National Day of Sweden, marking the end of the Danish-ruled Kalmar Union and the coronation of King Gustav Vasa

National Huntington's Disease Awareness Day in the United States

Queensland Day

UN Russian Language Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1755 – Nathan Hale, American soldier (died 1776)

1799 – Alexander Pushkin, Russian author and poet (died 1837)

1867 – David T. Abercrombie, American entrepreneur and co-founder of lifestyle brand Abercrombie & Fitch (died 1931)

1875 – Thomas Mann, German author and critic, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1955)

1901 – Sukarno, Indonesian engineer and politician, 1st President of Indonesia (died 1970)

1902 – Jimmie Lunceford, American saxophonist and bandleader (died 1947)

1903 – Aram Khachaturian, Armenian composer and conductor (died 1978)

1917 – Kirk Kerkorian, American businessman, founded the Tracinda Corporation (died 2015)

1923 – V. C. Andrews, American author, illustrator, and painter (died 1986)

1936 – Levi Stubbs, American soul singer; lead vocalist of the Four Tops (died 2008)

1939 – Gary U.S. Bonds, American singer-songwriter

1944 – Monty Alexander, Jamaican jazz pianist

1949 – Holly Near, American folk singer and songwriter

1951 – Dwight Twilley, American pop/rock singer and songwriter (died 2023)

1952 – Harvey Fierstein, American actor and playwright; winner of four Tony Awards

1956 – Björn Borg, Swedish tennis player; winner of eleven Grand Slam singles titles including five consecutive Wimbledons

1960 – Steve Vai, American musician

1967 – Paul Giamatti, American actor and producer

....and on this day in history....

1844 – The Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) is founded in London.

1859 – Queensland is established as a separate colony from New South Wales. The date is still celebrated as Queensland Day.

1889 – The Great Seattle Fire destroys all of downtown Seattle.

1892 – The Chicago "L" elevated rail system begins operation.

1894 – Governor Davis H. Waite orders the Colorado state militia to protect and support the miners engaged in the Cripple Creek miners' strike

1933 – The first drive-in theater opens in Camden, New Jersey.

1934 – New Deal: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 into law, establishing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

1966 – March Against Fear: African-American civil rights activist James Meredith is wounded in an ambush by white sniper James Aubrey Norvell. Meredith and Norvell are photographed by Jack R. Thornell, whose photo will receive the 1967 Pulitzer Prize in Photography, the last one to be awarded in the category.[33]

2024 – The launch of SpaceX Starship integrated flight test 4 (IFT-4)

