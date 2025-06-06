A Greek Tragedy: The Human Cost of the Refugee Crisis
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, award-winning journalist Jeanne Carstensen discusses her new book, A Greek Tragedy: One Day, a Deadly Shipwreck, and the Human Cost of the Refugee Crisis.
She tells the story of migrants who survived a deadly 2015 shipwreck off the coast of the Greek island of Lesvos. About 80 people died, but the exact number may never be known. In 2015, over a million refugees arrived on the Greek islands, using them as a gateway in their desperate bid to reach safety in Europe.
Guest:
Jeanne Carstensen, award-winning journalist and the author of A Greek Tragedy: One Day, A Deadly Shipwreck, and the Human Cost of the Refugee Crisis
