A Greek Tragedy: The Human Cost of the Refugee Crisis

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, award-winning journalist Jeanne Carstensen discusses her new book, A Greek Tragedy: One Day, a Deadly Shipwreck, and the Human Cost of the Refugee Crisis.

She tells the story of migrants who survived a deadly 2015 shipwreck off the coast of the Greek island of Lesvos. About 80 people died, but the exact number may never be known. In 2015, over a million refugees arrived on the Greek islands, using them as a gateway in their desperate bid to reach safety in Europe.

Guest:

Jeanne Carstensen, award-winning journalist and the author of A Greek Tragedy: One Day, A Deadly Shipwreck, and the Human Cost of the Refugee Crisis

Resources:

