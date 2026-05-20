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Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: Republican attacks on abortion continue

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published May 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, we discuss Republicans’ ongoing attacks on abortion access.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to continue allowing telehealth access to the abortion medication mifepristone for now, concern among advocates is growing that the Trump administration and conservative justices could be waiting to decimate abortion rights until after the midterms, according to reporting in The Intercept.

How are activists responding?

Guests:

Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent at The Nation, and author of Killers of Roe: My Investigation into the Mysterious Death of Abortion Rights

Elisa Wells, co-founder of Plan C

Dr. Angel Foster, Professor in the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Ottawa, and co-founder of The Massachusetts Medication Abortion Access Project

Resources:

The New York Times: Abortion Pill Lawsuit Leaves Trump Silent, and in a Political Bind

The Intercept: A “Scheme” Against Dobbs: SCOTUS Dissent Hints at Next Phase of Abortion Rights Fight

Abortion, Every Day: Republicans Aren’t Done with Mifepristone

Abortion, Every Day: New Gov’t Website Will Help Collect CPCs Data on Pregnant Women

NPR: The Supreme Court keeps abortion pill mifepristone available by telehealth

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Your Call The Authoritarian Playbook
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger