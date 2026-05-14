What questions do you have for SF candidate Saikat Chakrabarti?

On this edition of Your Call, Saikat Chakrabarti discusses why he's running for Nancy Pelosi's seat and what he will do with such an important platform if she wins.

In November, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would retire at the end of her current term after nearly 40 years in Congress. The top three Democrats running – San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan, California State Senator Scott Wiener, and Saikat Chakrabarti – are campaigning to replace her as San Francisco’s next member of Congress, a position the winner could hold for decades.

We’ll discuss Chakrabarti's platform and priorities. His endorsements include Justice Democrats, the California Democratic Council, and the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund.

Supervisor Chan recently joined us and Senator Wiener is scheduled for May 26.

Guests:

Saikat Chakrabarti, congressional candidate for California’s 11th District

Resources:

Mission Local: Saikat Chakrabarti went after Democrats as AOC’s chief of staff. Now, he wants another round.

San Francisco Standard: ‘In it to win’: Chakrabarti commits to spending what he has to on SF congressional race

San Francisco Standard: F-bombs and disco balls: Saikat Chakrabarti and Hasan Piker rally

The American Prospect: San Francisco Congressional Battle Has Three DIfferent Visions for Government

San Francisco Chronicle: There’s a clear front-runner in the race to replace Pelosi – and a fierce fight for the No. 2 spot

San Francisco Chronicle: Money is pouring into the race to succeed Nancy Pelosi. Here’s who has the most