The Authoritarian Playbook: "A Protest History of the US"

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook, civil rights attorney Gloria Browne-Marshall discusses her new book, A Protest History of the United States.

Through an exploration of the protest movements that have shaped the US – from the Indigenous resistance to colonization to today’s climate demonstrations – she argues that dissent in all its forms is essential to creating lasting change.

Gloria Browne-Marshall writes: "Too often, we view protest as a response to crisis rather than a foundational part of American democracy. This book is an invitation to understand the past, reclaim agency in the present, and recognize that even the smallest acts of resistance can create lasting change."

Guest:

Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, Emmy Award-winning writer, professor of constitutional law at John Jay College (CUNY), playwright, legal commentator, and author of five books including her latest, A Protest History of the United States

Resources:

The Guardian: US activists plan May Day economic blackout: ‘No school, no work, no shopping’

The Guardian: ‘Very historic time’: US protests have jumped since Trump’s first term

Center for American Progress: As Americans Deepen Their Nonviolent Mobilization, the Trump Administration Begins To Make Concessions

Center for American Progress: Protecting Constitutional Freedoms of Speech and Assembly During the Second Trump Administration

