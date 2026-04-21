Dr. Ann López discusses the ongoing fight for farmworker justice

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the ongoing fight for farmworker justice with Dr. Ann López, founder of the Center for Farmworker Families.

Between one-third and one half of all farmworkers in the U.S. – roughly 500,000-800,000 people – live in California. Dr. López says in Watsonville, almost everyone has a child with an anomaly that can be directly related to pesticide exposure. In addition to that, farmworkers across the country are dealing with deportation threats, sexual assault, poor working conditions, few protections, and financial insecurity.

How are farmworker advocacy groups responding?

Guest:

Dr. Ann López, founder of the Center for Farmworker Families and author of The Farmworkers’ Journey

Resources:

On Saturday, May 9, the Center for Farmworker Families will hold an event in Watsonville from 4-6pm to celebrate Dr. López’s birthday and support their ongoing fight for farmworker justice: Civic Plaza Community Room, 275 Main Street, 6th Floor

CalMatters: ‘They still need care’: Why California migrant workers are avoiding medical clinics

CalMatters: Trump administration acknowledges it needs immigrant farmworkers as it moves to cut their pay

LA Times: On California farms, workers say threats to deport them on the rise

Capital & Main: California’s Child Farmworkers: Exhausted, Underpaid, and Toiling in Toxic Fields

Bioneers: Pesticides Devastate Farmworkers Lives

The Fresno Bee: Opinion – I watched my parents harvest crops. Farmworkers deserve a living wage