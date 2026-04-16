'Steal This Story, Please!' celebrates Amy Goodman & independent media

On this edition of Your Call, Democracy Now!’s Amy Goodman and award-winning director Tia Lessin discuss the new documentary, 'Steal This Story, Please!'

The film documents Goodman's trailblazing career as an independent journalist who grew Democracy Now! from a radio show airing on nine stations in 1996 to more than 1,500 public television and radio stations worldwide today. 'Steal This Story, Please!' is a call to action and a celebration of independent media.

'Steal This Story, Please!' opens tomorrow at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco, the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael, Rialto Cinemas Elmwood in Berkeley, and Rialto Cinemas Sebastopol. There will be in-person Q&As with Amy Goodman at the Roxie and Rialto Cinemas Elmwood on April 18 and 19, and the Smith Rafael on April 19.

Guests:

Amy Goodman, award-winning investigative journalist, author, and host and executive producer of Democracy Now!

Tia Lessin, Academy Award-nominated director and producer of 'Steal This Story, Please!'

Resources:

Committee to Protect Journalists: How US media consolidation endangers press freedom

The Intercept: Amy Goodman on the Media’s “Access of Evil”

Committee to Protect Journalists: Record 129 press members killed in 2025; Israel responsible for 2/3 of deaths