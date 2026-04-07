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Your Call

Trump threatens that "a whole civilization will die tonight" in Iran

By Angie Coiro,
Nina Kissinger
Published April 7, 2026 at 9:21 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we continue to discuss the ongoing US-Israeli war that has killed over 2,000 people and injured over 26,000 in Iran, and killed nearly 1,500 people and injured nearly 5,000 in Lebanon.

Last night, Trump escalated his threats, warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Tehran doesn’t meet his 5pm PT deadline for the Islamic Republic to agree to a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The US also struck military targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s oil export hub, as bombings have continued to escalate in the region.

At a news conference on Monday, Trump said, "All I can tell you is they want freedom. They have lived in a world that you know nothing about. It’s a violent, horrible world where if you protest, you are shot…They want us to keep bombing."

Guest:

Akbar Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost

Resources:

NPR: Trump warns 'a whole civilization will die tonight' if Iran fails to meet his deadline

PBS: Trump warns a 'whole civilization will die tonight' if a deal with Iran isn't reached

The Washington Post: As Trump escalates war, Iranian civilians fear they will pay the price

The Washington Post: Trump says God supports U.S. cause in Iran war as he threatens wider bombing

Your Call
Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
See stories by Angie Coiro
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger