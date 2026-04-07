Trump threatens that "a whole civilization will die tonight" in Iran

On this edition of Your Call, we continue to discuss the ongoing US-Israeli war that has killed over 2,000 people and injured over 26,000 in Iran, and killed nearly 1,500 people and injured nearly 5,000 in Lebanon.

Last night, Trump escalated his threats, warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Tehran doesn’t meet his 5pm PT deadline for the Islamic Republic to agree to a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The US also struck military targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s oil export hub, as bombings have continued to escalate in the region.

At a news conference on Monday, Trump said, "All I can tell you is they want freedom. They have lived in a world that you know nothing about. It’s a violent, horrible world where if you protest, you are shot…They want us to keep bombing."

Guest:

Akbar Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost

Resources:

NPR: Trump warns 'a whole civilization will die tonight' if Iran fails to meet his deadline

PBS: Trump warns a 'whole civilization will die tonight' if a deal with Iran isn't reached

The Washington Post: As Trump escalates war, Iranian civilians fear they will pay the price