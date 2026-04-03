Trump has detained the parents of over 11,000 US citizen children

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, ProPublica’s Jeff Ernsthausen and Mario Ariza discuss their article, Trump Has Detained the Parents of More Than 11,000 U.S. Citizen Kids, which exposes a tragic casualty of the administration’s immigration agenda: the more than 11,000 children who have been left behind in the US as their parents are detained or deported by ICE.

They write, “In the first seven months of his second term, authorities arrested and detained parents of at least 11,000 US citizen children — a number that, if the pace held up, will have roughly doubled by now. That’s an average of more than 50 US citizen kids a day with a parent pulled into detention. ” These kids, who cannot legally join their parents in detention, often end up with friends, strangers, or even in foster care, while their parents, most of whom have only minor criminal histories or no criminal histories at all, are detained or deported.

What are the human consequences for US citizen kids of Trump’s immigration policies? What does this reporting reveal about the ongoing devastation caused by ICE in communities across the country?

Guests:

Jeff Ernsthausen, senior data reporter for ProPublica

Mario Ariza, reporter for ProPublica’s south unit

Resources:

ProPublica: Trump Has Detained the Parents of More Than 11,000 U.S. Citizen Kids

ProPublica: How American Kids Have Been Collateral Damage in Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

ProPublica: Trump’s Justice Department Dropped 23,000 Criminal Investigations in Shift to Immigration