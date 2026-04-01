The Authoritarian Playbook: The sexual politics of meat under Trump

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, feminist-vegan activist and scholar Carol Adams discusses the sexual politics of meat in authoritarian times. She argues that the oppression of animals and women is inextricably linked and that the consumption of meat and milk reinforces right-wing ideals of power, patriarchy, and masculinity.

In her new Bloomsbury lecture, The Sexual Politics of Meat in Authoritarian Times, she asks: What can meat eating tell us about Western authoritarians? What can ideas about white manhood tell us about white supremacists’ fetishization of meat & mammalian milk? What can ICE recruitment ads tell us about settler colonialism and its relationship to eating animals?

She discusses everything from Trump administration’s masculine meat agenda under RFK Jr. to Viktor Orban boasting about the increased per capita consumption of meat in Hungary.

Guest:

Carol Adams, feminist-vegan advocate, activist, and independent scholar, and author The Sexual Politics of Meat: A Feminist-Vegan Critical Theory, The Pornography of Meat: New and Updated, Neither Man nor Beast: Feminism and the Defense of Animals, and with co-author Virginia Messina, Protest Kitchen: Fight Injustice, Save the Planet, and Fuel Your Resistance One Meal at a Time

Resources:

The Guardian: RFK Jr’s new diet guidelines pose risks for health and the environment, experts say

The New York Times: Several of Kennedy’s Dietary Advisers Have Ties to Meat and Dairy Interests

The New York Times: Move Over, Girl Dinner. Boy Kibble Has Arrived.

Essence: Black Americans Are Going Vegan At A Higher Rate Than Anyone Else. Here's Why And How You Can Do It Too.

Psychology Today: "Black Veganism" Is on the Rise. Here's Why.

The Guardian: Huge amounts of extra land needed for RFK Jr’s meat-heavy diet guidelines