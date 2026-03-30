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Your Call

How Flowers Made Our World: The Story of Nature's Revolutionaries

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 30, 2026 at 7:14 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, biologist David George Haskell discusses his new book, How Flowers Made Our World:The Story of Nature's Revolutionaries.

He says flowers are beautiful revolutionaries. We live on a floral planet, yet flowers don’t get the credit they deserve. Looking to the future, flowers offer us lessons on resilience and creativity in the face of rapid environmental change.

Guest:

David George Haskell, award-winning writer, biologist, adjunct Professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Emory University, and author of several books, including Sounds Wild and Broken, In The Forest Unseen: A Year’s Watch in Nature, and How Flowers Made our World: The Story of Nature’s Revolutionaries

Resources:

The New York Times: A Passionate Floral Manifesto

Big Think: One of the most radical reinventions in evolutionary history

Science Friday: Why the magnolia is an ancient revolutionary

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar