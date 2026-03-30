On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, biologist David George Haskell discusses his new book, How Flowers Made Our World:The Story of Nature's Revolutionaries.

He says flowers are beautiful revolutionaries. We live on a floral planet, yet flowers don’t get the credit they deserve. Looking to the future, flowers offer us lessons on resilience and creativity in the face of rapid environmental change.

Guest:

David George Haskell, award-winning writer, biologist, adjunct Professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Emory University, and author of several books, including Sounds Wild and Broken, In The Forest Unseen: A Year’s Watch in Nature, and How Flowers Made our World: The Story of Nature’s Revolutionaries

Resources:

The New York Times: A Passionate Floral Manifesto

Big Think: One of the most radical reinventions in evolutionary history

Science Friday: Why the magnolia is an ancient revolutionary

